New Yorkers Have Won 22 Oscars for Leading Roles, Which State Has More?

New York native actors and actresses have had a lot of success at the box office over the years, and have won a great deal of awards for their efforts. With the 95th edition of The Oscars coming up on Sunday, we're counting up the statues won by natives of every state in the country, to see which state deserves a curtain call.

Get our free mobile app

Study: New York Natives Have Won 2nd-Most Oscars of Any State in America

A report from ABC News 10 in Albany shared data gathered from Gambling.com, which did a study on the amount of Oscar Awards won for lead actor/actress roles by natives of each state in the country.

As a state, New York finished as the Best Supporting Actor so to-speak, with New Yorkers having won the 2nd-most Oscar Awards for lead actor/actress roles compared to every other state in America.

95th Oscars Governors Ball Preview Getty Images loading...

With New York natives winning 14 best actor awards and eight more for best actress, the state can boast 22 total Oscar Awards in its history. Only the state of California, the home of Hollywood, with 25 winners in-total, has more.

As remarked by News 10, some of the most notable names in cinema history called New York home while growing up. Winning NY actors feature Humphrey Bogart, Al Pacino, and Denzel Washington, while winning NY actresses feature Susan Sarandon, Jane Fonda, and Barbara Streisand.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images loading...

The 95th Academy Awards, or The Oscars, take place on Sunday, March 12th, beginning at 8PM. Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy will all compete for the honor of Best Actor. Only two of the five are from the United States (Butler and Fraser), and neither of them are from New York.

On the flip side, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh are all finalists for the Best Actress category. Williams is the only United States native, and she is from Montana.

So, sadly, New York won't have the chance to add to its Oscar total in 2023, but that should hardly take away from what projects to be a great night in entertainment!

The Albany Area's Favorite Sports Movies of All-Time From Caddyshack to Miracle to Field of Dreams and beyond, we asked and you answered, and gave us your favorite sports movies of all-time.