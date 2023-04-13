It's not uncommon to see athletes spend large sums of money on lavish homes. Athletes who are at the top of their respective sports are often compensated very well, and because of this, will invest in a number of different luxury items, with property being one of the most common choices.

What happens much less often, however, is what New York Mets' ace Max Scherzer is about to do to his new home.

Mets' Ace Scherzer Set to Demolish Home He Paid $15 Million to Acquire

A story from The New York Post shared details of the recent acquisition of, and upcoming plans for, a house now owned by New York Mets' ace right-handed pitcher, Max Scherzer.

Scherzer and his wife, Erica, paid $14,875,000 for the lavish home located at 217 Commodore Drive in Jupiter, FL, according to the Zillow listing for the house.

The Scherzer's closed the sale of the property, which is located down the street from another house which they paid $9.8 million for in 2020, on March 30, 2023. The house is 7,220 square feet in size, and has five bedrooms, along with five bathrooms.

Originally built in 1990, the house sits on a lot listed at 0.66 acres. It was first listed, and subsequently sold, in 1999 for a reported $2,900,000. This is the fourth time that the house has been listed for sale since 2014, and apparently, the fourth time was the charm.

Here's the interesting part, though: the Scherzer family has no intention of living in the home. Rather, as stated by The Post, Max and Erica Scherzer plan to demolish the home. The Post asserts that after razing the old home, they will begin construction on a new house in its place.

Following that construction project, further plans for the house are currently unclear.

Check out some of the incredible perks that come along with this strip of property, as listed by The New York Post:

325 feet of intracoastal views protected by a barrier island

dockage for a large yacht (yacht not included, apparently)

options to be a part of Admirals Cove Premier Club includes 45 holes of golf, a tennis center, a yacht club, a kids’ program, five restaurants and a marina

structural room for a separate guest house

So, whether it's Max and Erica Scherzer or another interested party, whoever calls 217 Commodore Drive home next is in for a treat.

