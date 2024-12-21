MLB Legend and Former New York Yankee and Met, Ricky Henderson, Passes Away

The Man of Steal, Ricky Henderson has passed away at the age of 65.

When it comes to icons of an era Ricky Henderson was one of the greatest players of his generation. "The greatest of all time" as Ricky proclaimed himself as, is sadly gone. Henderson passed away while in the Oakland, CA area. He was reportedly battling pneumonia.

Ricky Henderson played from 1979 until 2003 for 9 different teams including the New York Yankees (1985-1989) and New York Mets (1999-2000). Henderson will most famously be remembered for his time with the Oakland Athletics, where he spent the majority of his career from 1979-1984, 1989-1993 and one last stint in 1998.

He has the MLB record for stolen bases with 1,406. That record still stands to this day. Lou Brock is the next closes to Henderson with 938. Henderson is also a 10x all star and a 2 time World Series champ.