Mets Target New York’s 600,000 College Students With $15 Tix

Just after announcing their exclusive new "speakeasy" in right-field, the New York Mets told reporters that they are working on a new ticket plan exclusively for New York's 600,000 residents that are attending college.

Get our free mobile app

Jake Bye, the Mets Senior Vice President of Ticketing & Premium Experience talked to the Media on Thursday about the Mets desire to provide "cash-strapped" college students with an opportunity to see a Major League Baseball game. Bye talked about how this is a demographic that has been "priced out" of attending games.

Owner Steve Cohen appears to understand, better than his MLB ownership brethren, that ticket prices are beginning to eliminate some fans from attending games. That means no food, beverage or merchandise sales will accompany those empty seats. In addition, Cohen understands, from his own experience growing up a few miles from Shea Stadium, that the attachment fans will have to his brand is much stronger if those loyalists attend games.

Friday on The Drive with Charlie & Dan, we talked to sportswriter Laura Albanese of newsday.com. We talked about the new food options at Citi Field and how there is something for everyone. We also talked about the massive new scoreboard, which now happens to be the largest in all of Major League Baseball. Steve Cohen is investing in his customer's experience, certainly with the hopes of them paying large dividends. That's what he does. Cheaper tickets, better food options and the best scoreboard in baseball are certainly great steps in the right direction for the Mets and their fans.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

SEE IT: Final Day Of Another Awesome NCAA Tourney In Albany Sunday's Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament 2nd Round action at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York

2023-2024 Capital Region Concert Calendar This Concert Calendar is updated regularly so keep checking back for the latest!