Every Upstate New York Pizza Place Barstool Sports Visited in 2023 – See Scores

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is back in the Capital Region for the summer, and he's brought his viral One Bite Pizza Review videos back with him. Portnoy and others are in Saratoga Springs for the 2023 meet at Saratoga Race Course, and while he's in the area, he's visited a few of the region's best pizza places.

We've compiled a list of Portnoy's pizza reviews from the Capital Region in 2023, and included them below. As El Presidente hits more pizza spots in the area, we'll update the list accordingly.

Here are the scores he's given so far this summer.

Beer Wine Pizza (Saratoga Springs, NY)

The first pizza review of the summer was done at Beer Wine Pizza in Saratoga, which is located just seven minutes from the race track. Portnoy noted that BWP is a cool spot to watch a game, so definitely keep it in-mind come football season this fall.

Score: 6.6/10

Whitman Brewing Company (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Next up on Portnoy's pizza review list was Whitman Brewing Company, located just off of Broadway in Saratoga, five minutes from the race track. As part of the One Bite review, Portnoy noted that the location itself was very cool, and that the Detroit-style pizza lived up to expectation based on reviews he had read before conducting his own test.

Score: 7.6/10

Jimmy's Pizza & Pasta (Malta, NY)

After hitting two spots in Saratoga, Portnoy made his way down the Northway a few exits to sample Jimmy's Pizza & Pasta in Malta. Portnoy commented on the good quality pizza that Jimmy's provides, and after debating his final rating with a nearby customer, settled on a respectable score.

Score: 7.3/10

Slice of Glenville (Schenectady, NY)

Following his stop at Jimmy's, Portnoy and Co. travelled further south to try the pizza at Slice of Glenville. Portnoy compared the pizza at Slice of Glenville to Patsy's Tavern in New Jersey, which at the time, he described as bar pizza, but not. This Capital Region slice, however, was described as light, fluffy bar pizza, which left Portnoy confused, but also led to a very good final score.

Score: 7.8/10

BONUS: Sovrano's Pizza on North Lake Ave in Albany

A pizza review video has not yet been published from this classic pizza place, but WGNA's Brian Cody wrote a fantastic story about Portnoy's visit to Sovrano's Pizza in Albany. As noted in the article, Sovrano's opened in the mid-1980's, and is a must-visit for anyone who's near the UAlbany campus, as it sits right in the middle of the school's student housing.

Hopefully, we get a One Bite video of this location soon!

