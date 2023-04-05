Barstool Sports Founder Buys $1.4 Million Home Near Upstate NY Landmark

Barstool Sports Founder and President, Dave Portnoy, has been a fan of Saratoga Springs for a long time. Portnoy has become a mainstay at Saratoga Race Course each summer during the meet, and has sampled a number of Saratoga Springs-based pizzerias as part of his viral pizza review videos.

Portnoy is such a fan of the area, that as of March 2023, he has officially taken his relationship with Upstate New York to the next level.

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Buys Home Near Saratoga Race Course

A story from The Times Union shared news that Dave Portnoy, Founder and President of Barstool Sports, has officially purchased a home in Saratoga Springs, New York. The house backs-up to the Oklahoma Training Track, and is walking distance from Saratoga Race Course.

The exact location of the house was not immediately available from any resource, as of the writing of this article.

Saratoga Race Course Opening Weekend Saratoga Race Course spectators / Getty Images

Here are a few details about the purchase, per The Times Union:

The house sold to Portnoy's Smokeshowcity LLC for $1.4 million

The house is 1,500-square-foot ranch-style residence

It sits on .17 acres of land

Inside, it has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms

The photo below shows the residential area directly surrounding the Oklahoma Track.

The Oklahoma Training Track, and the residential area surrounding it / Google Maps

Portnoy's purchase is further proof that the horse racing community in Saratoga Springs has fully bounced back following the COVID-19 pandemic, and is continuing to expand at a large rate.

As reported by Saratoga.com, paid attendance at the track topped one million spectators in 2022, the seventh consecutive season in which this happened, not including the 2020 meet, which did not have any spectators.

The all-sources wagering handle jumped to a record $878.2 million in 2022, an increase of over seven-percent over the previous year's total.

Portnoy with Guy Fieri / Getty Images

The 46-year old Portnoy founded Barstool Sports in 2003. The company has grown from a four-page printed newspaper, to a fully-fledged digital media company and national gambling entity. The company carried a valuation of $450 million as of January 2020 when it was purchased by Penn Entertainment, and that number has continued to grow, with Page21 positing that the company could be worth around $5 billion.

The company is headquartered in New York City. Portnoy spends most of his time in Miami, and now, he'll be spending a lot more time in the Capital Region during the summer of 2023.

