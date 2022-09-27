Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped

TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?

The Internet Has Been Stumped

@horrorprops via TikTok @horrorprops via TikTok loading...

Get our free mobile app

It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.

Stranger Things Are Happening in Plainfield, Illinois

@horrorprops via TikTok @horrorprops via TikTok loading...

Dave Appel and his wife, Aubrey, like to get their neighborhood talking every Halloween, but this year, it's more than their neighbors talking. People around the world are talking and they are wondering how they created this illusion.

In their front yard, Dave and Aubrey created a replica of a real girl dressed as Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from Stranger Things. At this point, that's where the rest of us would stop, but these two, made the girl levitate, just like she did in the show.

@horrorprops via TikTok @horrorprops via TikTok loading...

CBS News caught up with the creators of this illusion hoping to get a close enough view to see if they could figure out how Dave and Aubrey got the 'girl' to levitate. This is exactly what is driving the internet crazy... how did they do this?

It's not drones. It's not helium or balloons," Dave said, "and we just felt like it was more fun to keep it under wraps.

@horrorprops via TikTok @horrorprops via TikTok loading...

Quick, push play!

Even Netflix has seen Dave and Aubrey's video and called them, "#001 fan for sure."

What do you think is keeping her in the air?

@horrorprops via TikTok @horrorprops via TikTok loading...

Watch CBS 2's Jermont Terry attempt to get more of this story by clicking HERE.

20 Halloween Costumes That Scream Yup, I'm From Illinois