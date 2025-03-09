Workers in New York Will Receive Higher Benefits in 2025

Workers across New York State are set to receive higher paid benefits starting January 1st, 2025.

If you are expecting a new child in 2025 and are planning to take advantage of Paid Family Leave in New York (PFL), did you know that all eligible employees will receive more money than in years past?

Paid Family Leave in New York

According to Clarissa Rodriguez, New York State’s Workers Compensation Board Chair, all eligible employees in New York can receive up to $14,127.84 in total benefits in 2025, which is up $313.92 from 2024.

What is Paid Family Leave?

PFL in New York gives eligible employees up to 12 weeks of paid time off for select life events including, a new child, caring for a sick family member with a serious medical condition, or managing personal health issues. and assist loved ones when a spouse, domestic partner, child, or parent is deployed abroad on active military service.

The 12 weeks off are job-protected and allows workers to receive a portion of their pay while they are out on leave handling family issues. Experts say that the paid leave program is crucial for families because if they choose to use it they aren't jeopardizing their financial stability or job security while they care for their families.

NYS Paid Family Leave also allows employees to keep their health insurance throughout the duration of the leave.

New York Paid Family Leave in 2025

The 2025 plan will continue to give eligible employees the opportunity to receive 67% of their average weekly wage for 12 weeks. The new plan does have a weekly cap of $1,177.32, which is $26.16 more than what was offered in 2024 according to WTEN. If you are expecting to take leave in New York in 2025, the Workers’ Compensation Board has a Paid Family Leave calculator you can use to figure out how the leave will affect you.

Who Pays for Paid Family Leave?

Employees across New York fund PFL each paycheck by contributing a portion of their gross wages (0.388%). The annual cap on costs to employees in 2025 will go up to $354.53, which is $21.18 more than it was in 2024.

