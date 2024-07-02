Why Does the Color of Your Swimsuit Matter New York

Summer fashion can be complicated but one outfit needs some pre-planning. Did you know that the color of your swimsuit could save your life?

I have never given much thought to the color of my swimsuit other than hoping it makes me look good. I usually pick black hoping it is a bit more slimming but after consulting the color chart I won't be wearing black at the lake.

Can the Color of Your Bathing Suit Help Save You from Drowning

The idea that your swimsuit can play a role in your safety in the water shouldn't be an afterthought. Seriously depending on where you are swimming the color of your suit can be important. A color chart was recently shared by the Plympton Fire Department that shows how important it is to pick out the right suit based on the body of water you plan to swim in.

Canva

Take a look at the chart below to see how your swimsuit might hold up against the body of water you are swimming in. Some colors virtually disappear. For instance, my black suit is great for the pool but not so much for the lake.

How Long Does it Take for a Peron to Drown

A person not being spotted underwater after a water accident can lead to drowning in as little as 30 seconds. According to Healthline .com a person submerged for 4 - 6 minutes without resuscitation will lead to brain damage and drowning. Being able to be spotted can save your life.

Your bathing suit isn't the only safety factor to keep in mind this summer check out the Water Safety tips with the American Red Cross that I found online.

Plympton Fire Department via Facebook

