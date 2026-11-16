We love to see all the talent here in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes that talent makes it to the big stage.

A local teen is heading back to Hollywood. This time on a different competition show.

Do You Remember Julia Roome?

Back in 2023 a teen from Warwick, New York blew away viewers with her powerful voice on NBC's The Voice.

Julia Roome was 13-years-old when she impressed all of the judges on The Voice and got the attention of One Direction singer Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

At the time Horan said "I couldn’t tie my shoelaces at 13, and I still haven’t learned. The fact that you’re 13 and you sing like that makes me want to vomit… in a good way.”

Roome picked Niall Horan to be her coach, but still received a lot of love from Gwen Stefani.

Julia had quite the time on The Voice. She made it through the Battle Rounds and then to the Knockouts.

In the Knockout Rounds, Julia battled it with her Team Niall teammates and was given the "Super Save." Roome then performed in the Playoff round where she was eliminated.

Now, 3 years later, the Warwick singer is ready for redemption on a different platform.

A Familiar Hudson Valley Face Returns to the American Idol Stage

Julia Roome is heading back to Hollywood! This time she'll be taking on the Idol stage.

On Instagram, Roome wrote:

Tune in on February 8th for the 25th season of @americanidol !!! You might see a familiar face #idol#fyp#americanidol

We're excited to see how this goes! I remember a lot of the conversation on The Voice was how young Julia was and that a little more experience might go a long way.

With 3 more years under her belt, Julia Roome could be ready for super stardom.

We'll keep an eye on, but make sure to put American Idol on your watch list in 2027 to support a local musician!

Other Upstate New York Artist to Look Out For

While we're on the topic of reality competition shows...

There's a singer from the Albany area named Lexi Stephens who is making quite the splash on The Voice.

Stephens got a 4-chair turn from coaches Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifa, Riley Green, and Adam Levine.

She is currently int the Top 13 and is performing during the live shows.

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