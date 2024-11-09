Celebrate the Season at This Hudson Valley “Holiday Hotspot”
Where is the Hudson Valley's Holiday Hotspot According to Condè Nast?
As the leaves begin to fall, and the weather gets a bit chillier, many being to plan their winter holiday getaways.
Conde Nast Traveler has put together a list of 24 Christmas Vacation Ideas with suggestions ranging from Lake Tahoe in California to the Middleton Lodge in Yorkshire, UK.
Among the other 23 locations is 1 location in the Hudson Valley. Conde Nast suggests taking a trip to Sullivan County this holiday season. More specifically, they call Villa Roma your best bet to experience a white Christmas.
Conde Nast writes "Looking to celebrate a white Christmas in the Catskills? Villa Roma will be one of your best bets. This all-inclusive family-focused resort just outside of Callicoon, New York, and east of the Delaware River boasts plenty of winter activities to keep you and yours entertained."
They explain that the 3 ski slopes (for skiing and snowboarding), the snowtubing hills and the "ski chalet for some après time with a hot beverage by a roaring fire" are some of the best reasons to head out to Villa Roma this holiday season.
Did You Know There's A North Pole in New York?!
Conde Nast Traveler put 2 other New York suggestions on their holiday hotspot list. Did you know there's a North Pole, New York?
Well, there is! So of course it made the list. According to Conde Nast, their tagline is Santa's Home Away From Home. There you can visit the Reindeer Barn, with actual reindeer and Santa's Blacksmith where you can watch magical reindeer shoes being made.
There's also a pretty good chance you'll run into the big guy himself!
No holiday in New York list is complete without a mention of The Plaza Hotel (thanks, Home Alone!).
A stay at The Plaza Hotel during the holiday season will give you that city festive feel with a touch of class.
