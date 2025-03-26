Upstate, New York Missing Person Case Still Cold after 45-Years, What Happened to Jeanne Scrima?

Knox, New York Woman Disappears After Pennsylvania Trip

In February 1980, Jeanne Marie Scrima's 2nd marriage was on the rocks.

The 44-year-old was planning on filing for divorce from her husband John Scrima, but during the process ended up having an affair with another man named John Sidney from Schoharie County, New York

While this all sounds like your run of the mill love triangle, unfortunately it comes to an end when Jeanne goes missing after a trip to Pennsylvania on March 17th, 1980.

According to The Charlie Project, Jeanne and John Sidney took a drive to Erie, PA where Sidney was to attend a business meeting. Jeanne, still very married to her husband, told him she would be in PA visiting family.

New York State Police, VIA Facebook New York State Police, VIA Facebook loading...

The trip does not go as planned. Jeanne's husband finds out she was having an affair, so she cuts the trip short and tells Sidney that she was still married and needed to go home to see her 4 children.

At this point Jeanne leaves Pennsylvania the morning of March 19th, 1980.

Jeanne is driving a light blue, 1977 Lincoln Continental with New York license plate number: 458LXS.

Jeanne Marie Scrima Goes Missing Without a Trace Driving Home to New York

Jeanne Marie Scrima has been missing since that day in March 1980.

The Charlie Project reports that authorities believe Jeanne made it to her home in Knox, New York by early afternoon that day 45-years-ago, but she hasn't been heard from since.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Suspiciously, her husband (who recently found out she was having an affair) failed to report his wife missing. It was Jeanne's attorney who filed the missing persons report.

John Sidney cooperated with police and took a polygraph test that eliminated him as suspect. John Scrima did not cooperate with police, retained a lawyer and moved his family to a different New York Town.

The car Jeanne was last seen driving was spotted in Fultonville, New York in the fall of 1980. The Charlie Project explains that Investigators "determined that the car passed through several owners in Ohio" before it was found abandoned in Michigan in 1980.

No evidence was found in the vehicle.

New York State Police Still Looking for Missing Jeanne Scrima

This year marks 45-years since Jeanne Scrima was last seen. The New York State Police shared that they are still looking for answers.

On Facebook, the New York State Police write "State Police of SP Latham and Troop G Major Crimes continue to investigate her disappearance and attempt to locate her."

Jeanne Marie Scrima would be 85 years old today. The last time she was seen she was wearing a gold heart-shaped cocktail ring with diamonds on the outside. She stood at 5'3 and weighed 118 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any details about Scrima's disappearance they urgue you to call 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

