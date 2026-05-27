Emergency crews rushed to an Upstate New York airport on Tuesday afternoon after reports said a plane crashed on the runway, leaving one person seriously injured and triggering a massive emergency response.

Plane Crash in Upstate New York

According to New York State Police, troopers were called to the Saratoga County Airport on Greenfield Ave, in Ballston Spa, around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th, 2026, following reports of an aircraft crash near the runway.

Upon arrival, troopers confirmed that a small engine plane went down near the runway and that one person suffered serious injuries in the crash. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or any details about what may have caused the plane to go down yet, but did say that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

WRGB reported that a viewer shared photos from the scene, which showed thick smoke and flames rising from the runway as dozens of police, fire, and EMS vehicles flooded the airport.

Saratoga County Airport Google Maps loading...

Emergency Vehicle Crashes on Way to Airport

As emergency crews responded to the crash scene, a second accident happened near the entrance to the airport involving a Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services vehicle, according to WRGB.

Officials said the emergency response vehicle collided with a Jeep while heading toward the airport. Both drivers involved in that crash were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Custodian Allegedly Lived Inside Upstate New York School for Months

As for the aircraft itself, reports from the scene indicated that very little of the plane remained intact after the crash, with only the frame of the aircraft still visible on the runway.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the crash is now ongoing. Officials said a team from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive at the airport to examine the wreckage before the aircraft is moved to a secure facility.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has surveillance video from the area is being asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

Work Zone Crash on New York Highway A work zone accident leaves behind a mangled mess. Gallery Credit: New York State Police Via Facebook