Upstate New York Attraction Named ‘Best in the World’

An upstate New York attraction has just been named one of the ten best in the world!

Every year the folks at USA Today release their lists of the "best in the world" in a variety of categories. They rank vacation destinations, family fun experiences, and much more. This year they decided to try and find the best new theme park attractions in the world that made their debuts over the last year and a half.

They asked a panel of "experts" to nominate their favorites, and then readers were able to vote for their favorites. Once all the votes were tallied the newest ride at one of New York's most popular theme parks grabbed a top spot.

Six Flags Great Escape Adds New Rollercoaster

In 2024 Six Flags Great Escape announced they were ready to unveil a new roller coaster at the park located in Queensbury, NY near Lake George, something they haven't done in 20 years. To much fanfare, in May 2024 The Bobcat, a new wooden rollercoaster opened as part of the park's 70th anniversary celebration.

The Bobcat replaced the Alpine Bobsled, a bobsled-style coaster that operated for 25 years offering riders a thrill inside toboggans that raced down a trackless halfpipe. The Alpine Bobsled closed for good in September 2023.

Best New Attraction in the World

Since opening, the Bobcat has become a fan favorite among guests from all over the world, and according to the folks at USA Today, it has just been named one of the best new theme park attractions in the world. Its adventurous mix of speed, airtime, and twists and turns aboard an all-natural wooden coaster helped secure its place as one of the best in the world.

The Bobcat soars 55 feet in the air, reaching top speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour, and is the second wooden coaster at the Great Escape, joining a longtime fan favorite coaster The Comet.

Best New Theme Park Attractions in 2025

Other rides on this year's USA Today list include SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride at Circus Circus in Las Vegas, Nevada, The Dolly Parton Experience at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Iron Menace at Dorney Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Good Gravy! at Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana.

