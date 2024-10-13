Upstate New York Apple Orchard Named Best in the U.S.

A beloved Upstate New York apple orchard has just been named the best in the country.

Most of us can agree that fall is the best season to live in New York, right? Almost every year the "experts" say that fall is the one season that most New Yorkers look forward to, more than any other. There's a laundry list of reasons why we love fall, the leaves changing colors, cooler temps, pumpkins, and of course apple picking.

#1 Apple Orchard in U.S.

Apple Picking in New York

Without a doubt, New York is the number one place in the country to go apple picking! Yes, that's our opinion, but c'mon apples are our state fruit so it makes sense, and now that the folks at USA Today have released their yearly list of the best apple orchards in the nation we have more of a reason to brag! Each year USA Today not only asks readers to vote for the best apple orchard, they also send out an expert panel to go and visit apple orchards across the country to try and find the 10 best.

Voters are asked to vote on the orchard's variety of pick-your-own fruit, pre-picked apples, and any of the autumn entertainment available at each location. After tallying all votes the 2024 best apple orchards list is official!

Best Apple Orchards in County

5 Best Apple Orchards in the U.S.

The 10 best apple orchards in the nation can be found in Washington, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, and New York. Each state represented this year has great orchards like (#5) Knaebe's Apple Farm in Rogers City, MI, (#4) Sky Top Orchard in Flat Rock, NC, (#3) Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge, GA and (#2) Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, ME.

Best Apple Orchard in New York

#1 Apple Orchard in the County

This year the #1 apple orchard in the country is Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards located in LaFayette, New York, and is no stranger to the top 10 as they were voted the top orchard in 2015, 2017, 2020, and 2021 according to Syracuse. The family-owned orchard has been growing apples for over 100 years and offers Gala, McIntosh, Ginger Gold, Paula Red, and much more during their pick-your-own season, which runs from late August through late October.

small girl with sack of apples

Hudson Valley Apple Orchards

Shockingly not one Hudson Valley orchard made the list this year but that won't stop us from sharing some of our favorites across the Hudson Valley including Barton Orchards in Poughquag, Fishkill Farms in Hopewell Junction, Pennings Orchard in Warwick, and Weed Orchards in Marlboro.

Do you have a favorite orchard in the Hudson Valley that you would like to add to our list? Text us through our station app above and we will add them ASAP!

