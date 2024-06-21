Will New York Heat Wave Kill The Spongy Moth Caterpillars

They are still hanging around and pooping. Does nothing kill a spongy moth caterpillar? 3 days with a heat index close to 100 degrees F and we still have caterpillar poop.

They do have predators. Certain birds enjoy eating them. Blue Jays are one of a few bird that will make a meal out of a spongy moth caterpillar. Unfortunately, there are so many caterpillars birds that can't possibly eat them all.

Word is there is also a virus or two like Nuclear Polyhedrosis Virus (NPV) that can take out a few caterpillars. The Cary Institute is doing a great job of tracking the different environmental things that can affect the life span of a spongy moth caterpillar.

I recently got thinking about what good could come out of the ridiculous temperatures we are experiencing and thought can the heat kill the pesky creepy crawlies? It is a known fact that cold temperatures during the winter can kill the larvae, so can hot temperatures kill the caterpillars?

The answer is yes but unfortunately, it needs to be very hot. Like the Arizona Desert hot. According to Northwest Yarns and Merchantile, you can kill clothing moths at 120 degrees F (50 C). You can kill both moths and larvae if they are exposed to that temperature for at least 30 minutes.

I have seen some pretty sad-looking caterpillars lately so maybe them being exposed to the high heat and hot surfaces like the pavement and trees means they might be getting cooked to death. I have noticed more of them in shady spots in the last day or so. which tells me the heat must be doing something.

This heat wave is going to stick with us for a few more days let's hope it is going to be the answer to the end of the spongy moth caterpillar situation.

