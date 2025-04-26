The Wall That Heals National Tour Will Make a Stop in Upstate, NY This June

A traveling Vietnam Memorial will be touring the United States and will be making 1 stop in New York later this spring.

Have you heard of The Wall That Heals?

What is The Wall That Heals?

Almost 30 years ago the Vietnam Memorial Fund created a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that is on display in Washington, D.C.

On Veterans Day 1996 they unveiled the mobile replica called The Wall That Heals. Since then, the wall has toured hundreds of locations "allowing millions to connect with its enduring legacy."

According to it's website, The Wall That Heals is a traveling Memorial that brings "the names etched into its surface back to the neighborhoods, families, and friends of those who served."

The website goes on to explain that the replica is an "exact 3/4 scale replica of the iconic Wall" and also brings along a mobile Education Center.

This year the traveling memorial will make a stop in the Empire State in June.

Where Can You see The Wall That Heals in New York?

The Wall That Heals will stop at 30 cities across the U.S. in 2025, with only 1 stop in New York.

This year you can find the traveling Vietnam memorial in Troy, New York on Thursday June 5th until Sunday, June 8th at 2 PM.

The wall will be on display at LaSalle Institute at 174 Williams Road in Troy. While visiting The Wall That Heals guests can check out interactive features including, In Memory plaque, display of local service members all while fostering "connection, understanding, and remembrance, ensuring the stories of those who served continue to inspire future generations."

What to Expect When Visiting The Traveling Vietnam Memorial

Last year, the traveling Vietnam Memorial made a stop in Dutchess County in The Town of Wappingers Falls.

Dutchess County Government shared a video with the weekend activities that took place when The Wall That Heals visited Bowdoin Park in 2024:

More details about The Wall That Heals in Troy, NY can be found TheWallThatHealsTroy.org.

The Wall That Heals Moving Photos Remembering The Fallen From The Vietnam War Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Scenes From 2021 Veterans Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony Honoring Service Members of the Vietnam war Observing Veterans Day at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall on November 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. This Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony honored military service members of the Vietnam war and the thousands of others who died in the conflict and whose names are inscribed on the memorial wall. Gallery Credit: (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)