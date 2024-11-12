Target Shoppers Can Enjoy a “Price Match Guarantee” This Holiday Season

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If you finished, you may be kicking yourself a little after you find out what Target is doing this year.

Target Introduces Price Match Guarantee This Holiday Season

It's no secret, life has gotten expensive lately. So if there's a way to save money especially while shopping for the holidays, it's worth sharing.

In a press release shared in early November 2024, Target explains that "Starting November 7, 2024, if you purchase an item in store or online and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2024, you can request a price match. Proof of purchase is required for price adjustments."

On their website, Target broke down what products will be eligible for a Price Match:

If it's a Target product purchased from Target today, in the past 14 days or "starting November 7, 2024, if you purchase an eligible item and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2024. Refer to Price Match Policy for full details."

It's the identical item, brand name, size, weight, color, quantity and model number.

It's in stock at a lower price, right now, from Amazon or Walmart - on their sites, or in their print ad.

The price is lower right now from Target.com or your local Target store. Refer to Price Match Policy for full details.

There's also a list of products they are not able to match including if the product is is a "Marketplace" price from a 3rd party seller, or an item sold by Target Plus™."

You can learn more on the Target website.

Are New York Target Stores Closing?

Will this be the last time Hudson Valley Target shoppers will get to enjoy the Holiday Price Match Grantee?

I feel like every week we see a new story on social media about our favorite chain stores saying goodbye. Just for safe keeping we looked into it and the last time New York Target stores closed was back in September 2023.

It was 1 Target location in Harlem on 517 E 117th Street. Thankfully the Hudson Valley Target locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown, Newburgh and Monroe are all up and running.

