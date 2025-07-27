Summer Swimming Safety Tips Everyone Should Follow

Swimming Accidents on the Rise This Summer

There has been a recent string of swimming accidents across the mid-Hudson Valley region this summer.

One of the more recent took the life of a young teen from Ellenville, New York. According to News 10, 14-year-old Charief Spratley was swimming at Split Rock swimming hole with friends in July 2025 "when he went under water and did not resurface."

The boys friends attempted to save him, but were unsuccessful.

Making national headlines actor Malcom Jamal Warner, known most famously for his portrayal of Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died after drowning in the ocean while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Summertime is the perfect time to go over with all swimmers in your family, swimming safety tips.

Summer Swimming Safety Tips

Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services shared a handful of lifesaving swimming tips from the American Heart Association.

The AHA reports that drowning is the leading cause of death in children between the ages of 1 and 4. They recommend teaching your children to swim early, with part of that teaching being going over "risky behavior: diving and swimming in unfamiliar water."

They also suggest discussing the dangers of using drugs and alcohol near the water.

AHA Recommends Swimmers Getting CPR Certified

The American Heart Association also suggest the whole family being certified in CPR. In the event of a swimming emergency when CPR needs to be used, the AHA "recommends rescue breaths along with compressions."

Below you'll find a full graphic of all the suggested swimming safety precautions your family should take before hitting the waters this summer:

Heat Safety Tips from the National Weather Service

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming What makes a great swimming hole? Pristine waters, great beaches, mild temps, shallow waters, lifeguards, and more are many of the characteristics that are common in AZ Animals 14 best lakes for swimming in the state of New York. From just outside the city, to the Finger Lakes, to the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these are your must-visit swimming holes for summer 2023! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff