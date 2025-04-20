Stewart’s Mountain Brew Receives Top Honor From The Wall Street Journal

Stewart's Shops and Paradox Brewery have something to cheers to!

Mountain Brew Discontinues Production in 2020

Back in 2010, Stewart's Shops introduced us to their homemade beer: Mountain Brew.

As a fresh faced 21 year old I remember heading to my local Stewart's and picking up a few Mountain Brews at the affordable price of, like, $4.

I'm probably exaggerating, but I remember them being very affordable. I digress.

Then in 2020, ten years later, during the COVID 19 pandemic we were hit with another huge blow: Stewart's was discontinuing Mountain Brew.

No official reason was given, but Stewart's wrote in a press release that Mountain Brew would always hold a special place in their heart.

Stewart's Teams Up with Local Brewery for Mountain Brew Comeback

Once February rolled around, we learned that Stewart's Shops teamed up with an Upstate, New York Brewery to create a 19 ounce can of Mountain Brew. Paradox Brewery in North Hudson, got right to work on creating a new an improved Mountain Brew with the same name and "all new craft quality."

What once was a discontinued brew is now a Top pick from The Wall Street Journal.

Wall Street Journal Names Mountain Brew Top Beers in The Country

Paradox Brewery shared in April 2025 that The Wall Street Journal just named their collaboration with Stewart's Shop one of the Top 5 private label beers in the country.

On Instagram Paradox writes:

Quality craft brewing doesn't always come with a premium price tag - something we've believed in from day one. We're proud to create a beer that delivers exceptional taste while remaining accessible to all our Adirondack neighbors and beyond.

Congratulations to Paradox and Stewart's Shop for such a huge accomplishment.

Not bad for a beer that was discontinued 5 years ago!

