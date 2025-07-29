One of the most popular responses when someone sees a bug is "Kill it". Not all bugs are bad; most spiders get a bad wrap. Yes, I have been known to catch a bug instead of killing it and then take it outside. Of course, if you are talking about stink bugs, definitely don't squish those unless you don't mind the stink, but Spotted Lanternflies, go to town and stomp that thing down.

New York State Launches a Stomp On It Campaign for Lanterflies

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

There is now a campaign with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that encourages you to stomp on a Spotted Lanternfly as soon as you see it. Sadl,y they have taken over so bad that in part of the Hudson Valley you don't even have to report your sighting anymore, they just want you to kill it.

How To Identify A Spotted Lanterfly

The trouble is that the spotted lantern fly has a rather long lifespan. During its development, it transforms, which means you might not realize it is a Spotted Lanternfly until it is a full-grown adult who may have already laid eggs.

Life Stages of a Spotted Lanternfly

If you are hearing about Spotted Lanternflies for the first time, check out this YouTube Video from Andrew the Arborist. It is about 4 years old, but it is very informative.

Why You Want to Destroy Spotted Lanternflies

I normally don't advocate for killing things. I love nature and all its creatures, but these particular bugs are extremely invasive and don't have many natural predators that will eat them. That means we have to help nature with this one.

Hopefully, that will change, but in the meantime, we need to have stomping parties. The Hudson Valley region is full of vineyards and fruit trees that could be destroyed by these out-of-town pests. So it is time to learn what they look like and help rid our community of these unwanted bugs before they ruin our local fruit, wine, and any other vegetation they deem a snack.

