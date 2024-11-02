Spirit Christmas Pulls Plug on New York Location

Spirit Christmas has announced that they will NOT be opening a store at this New York location.

Back at the beginning of October, we told you that the folks who own and operate Spirit Halloween stores across the country decided that once the Halloween season was over they would turn select locations from Halloween to Christmas.

Spirit Halloween Adds Christmas

Spencer Spirit Holdings, the company behind Spirit stores made the Christmas switch announcement too much fanfare with many fans saying they couldn't wait to shop at one of the locations. Others wondered why. Company founder Joseph Marver had a simple explanation saying,

"The Christmas stores were just something I had to try since it wasn't difficult to add another 2 months to our 3-month lease. So it seemed like a no-brainer to extend into Christmas."

When the announcement was originally made, Spirit Christmas said it would transition from Halloween to Christmas at 10 locations on the East Coast, including one store in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, four in New Jersey, and three in New York. You can see the full list, including each address, below, but before you scroll down, we have some bad news for Spirit Christmas fans in New York.

Spirit Christmas Stores in New York

The original announcement stated there would be three Spirit Christmas stores in New York including a store in Bohemia, Albany and Poughkeepsie, NY. Two of three stores are still set to open after Halloween but according to News 10 one of the locations has been removed from the Spirit Christmas plan. The Spirit Christmas store scheduled to be in Coloine Center in Albany, NY will NOT be opening as previously planned.

Spirit Christmas Pull Plug on New York Location

According to the Spirit Halloween public relations team, the Christmas-themed store will no longer be coming to New York's Capital Region saying,

"Based on the initial positive reaction to our Spirit Christmas test, we have made the difficult decision to adjust the store count from 10 to 8 locations. We know that this is disappointing to the Albany community, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

Yes, that is bad news for fans in the Albany area but the good news is that the Spirit Christmas store scheduled to open in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in the Chestnut Plaza at 2020 South Poughkeepsie, NY is still going to open once Halloween ends. The opening date hasn't been announced yet but when it is we will update this article.



Spirit Halloween Relaunches Spirit Christmas with 3 New York Locations Spirit Christmas is a seasonal retail store operated by Spencer Spirit Holdings . A sister brand to Spirit Halloween , the store offers various decorations and costumes for the Christmas season, along with visits from Santa Claus. If you're expecting it to be a spooky kind of Christmas store, don't. It will be a tried and true Christmas store.

At some point, the 1990’s incarnation of the store was discontinued. Spencer Gifts tested the concept themselves after acquiring the Spirit Halloween brand in 1999, operating their own Spirit Christmas stores in 2005 and 2006. In 2024, the store was revived once more, with 10 locations set to open. Below, you can find the full list of locations

