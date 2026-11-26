New York Wolves Enjoy Pumpkin Pie Ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is for the wolves! Well, maybe not the full meal but the Pumpkin Pie sure is!

The Wolf Conservation Center, in South Salem New York, shared a video of their rescue wolves getting into the holiday spirit.

In the video we see Wolf Conservation Center "ambassador wolves Nikai, Kinari and Silas" dine on an American classic: Pumpkin Pie. Watch the video below:

In a press release Rebecca Bose, Curator at Wolf Conservation Center said "Thanksgiving is all about sharing a special meal with family and friends, and that includes our wolves here at the Wolf Conservation Center."

Bose adds:

Nikai and the other ambassadors are celebrating with a little pumpkin pie and whipped cream. It's also a fun opportunity to show people some of the different foods our ambassador wolves enjoy and how we incorporate variety and enrichment into their care.

Watching people eat is gross, but watching wolves eat? Kind of adorable!

Wolf Conservation Center Welcomes 7 Endangered Red Wolves

In October 2026, the Wolf Conservation Center made a huge announcement.

They welcomed 7 endangered Red Wolves after teaming up with the Museum of Life + Science in Durham, North Carolina.

The young pups were on board a plane with the Pilots to the Rescue organization and flew from North Carolina to New Jersey, where they then were loaded up into cars and transported to South Salem, New York.

READ MORE: 7 Red Wolves Arrive in NY as Fewer Than 21 Remain in the Wild

A press release shared at the time explained that there are less than 21 Red Wolves left in the wild. Rebecca Bose said in the October statement

We’re so excited to work with Pilots to the Rescue again. They have become a pivotal part of our work, helping us safely transport Red Wolves and connect them with facilities where they can play an important role in the future of their species.

Construction at Wolf Conservation Center Halts Visits For Now

The Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem is usually open to the public. However, public tours are currently on a pause.

Construction began in October 2026 to the Conservation Center which will be a major project.

They are currently working on a "major 32-acre/43-acre campus transformation project." According to their website the Wolf Conservation Center will reopen to the public in January 2028.

For those who want to check out the wolves while WCC is under construction, you're in luck! They have webcams streaming online - Wolf Conservation Centers webcams.

The 10 Worst Thanksgiving Storms In New York State History

15 Chance Wild Animal Encounters In New York Take a look at these pictures of wild animals taken via smart phone, trail cam and porch cameras around New York State. We share the land with these beautiful creatures we just don't get to see them very often. Thank you to all that shared these pictures! Gallery Credit: Karolyi