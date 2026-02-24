Over 200 Crashes Reported Across New York State During the Blizzard of 2026

Blizzard Conditions Blow Through Parts of New York State

Just when we thought we were on the fast track to spring, mother nature humbled us.

Parts of New York City and New York State were slammed with high winds and heavy snowfall between Sunday February 22nd and Monday February 23rd, 2026.

Totals range from 22.8 inches in Washington Heights in New York City to 18 inches in Wingdale in Dutchess County.

According to Meteorologist Ben Noll, there's still some snow in the forecast. Expect more snow, 1-3 inches of accumulation, on the morning of Wednesday February 25th between 3 am and 10 am.

Guess the groundhog was right this year.

With that, driving conditions may be slick and slippery just like they were earlier this week.

New York State Police Share Blizzard Crash Update

When the snow began to fall, there were several travel bans and State of Emergencies in place.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino announced a travel ban from 9pm Sunday to 9 am Monday, but then extended it to 4 pm. While New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted a State of Emergency for more than 20 counties across New York State.

The travel ban and State of Emergency urged drivers to stay off the roads unless they considered essential workers.

New York State Police shared on social media shared that some drivers ignored those warnings, and took a chance driving out on the snow covered roads.

According to the post, there were over 400 vehicles that were in accidents or stranded on the side of the road. New York State Police wrote

Today’s snowstorm has significantly impacted roadways across the state.

As of 12:00 PM today, the New York State Police have responded to: • 207 crashes • 255 disabled vehicles

They add "Our Troopers remain out in the storm assisting motorists and keeping roadways safe. Please do your part: Drive cautiously, plan ahead, and consider postponing travel if possible."

Tractor Trailer Crashes in Fishkill During February 2026 Blizzard

The New York State Department of Transportation shared a dashcam photo from a scary moment during the blizzard on I-84.

The NYS DOT shared the following:

They write:

This view from one of our NYSDOT HELP trucks shows a tractor trailer crash this morning on I-84 eastbound in East Fishkill. Strong winds, blowing snow, and low visibility can quickly turn dangerous, even for experienced drivers.

NYSDOT goes on to thank the "HELP operators, highway crews, and our partners at New York State Police" for their quick response in the dangerous weather.

