New York Has a ‘Slow Poke Law’

If you spend any time driving on roads with two or more lanes in New York, you are well aware that there are times when you find yourself stuck behind someone who has decided to camp out in the left lane, preventing other drivers from passing. If you've experienced it, you know it can be one of the most annoying things another driver can do, but did you know that those drivers are breaking the law and could be ticketed?

"Slow Poke Law" in New York

According to New York Vehicle & Traffic Law, drivers are required to stay in the right lane on roads with two or more lanes unless they are passing another vehicle moving in the same direction, passing a pedestrian, bicyclist, animal, or road obstruction, or driving on a road with three marked lanes. A simple way to make sure you aren't breaking the law is to remember that in New York, the leftmost lane is designated as the passing lane.

You shouldn't be in the left lane unless you're passing another vehicle. If you find yourself in the left lane, you need to make sure you're traveling at the proper speed.

Vehicle & Traffic Law (VTL 1120)(b) states, “Any vehicle proceeding at less than the normal speed of traffic... must be driven in the right-hand lane available for traffic, or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway — unless overtaking another vehicle or preparing for a left turn.”

Fines & Points

If a driver is ticketed for violating the "Slow Poke Law," it can result in a fine of up to $150 for the first offense; fines will increase for a driver's 2nd, & 3rd, and more offenses. It will also include a $93 mandatory surcharge, 3 points on your driver’s license, and could result in increases in auto insurance premiums, according to the Democrat and Chronicle website.

