Secret Camera Installed in Bathroom at Upstate New York CVS

An Upstate New York man has been arrested after being accused of installing a recording device in a CVS Pharmacy bathroom.

A CVS Pharmacy manager from Schenectady, New York was arrested, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, after police say he installed a recording device in the employees-only bathroom at the CVS store located at 2801 Guilderland Ave. Rotterdam, New York.

CVS Manager Installed Camera in Staff Restroom

According to the Rotterdam Police Department, they were called to respond to the upstate CVS location after a report came in that there was a suspicious recording device that was found in an employees-only bathroom. At approximately 11:43 a.m., they responded to the CVS to investigate and discovered that a recording device was in fact placed in the bathroom.

Further investigation determined that 26-year-old Ahmad N. Ahmed, 26, was responsible for installing the device. Ahmed, who was the manager of the CVS Pharmacy was arrested and charged with Unlawful Surveillance in the 2nd degree. He was released on an appearance ticket that is returnable to the Rotterdam Town Court at a later date according to WRGB.

Police didn't say if any videos or pictures were recovered from the device, how long, or where it was located in the bathroom, but they said their investigation is ongoing. When more information is available we will update this article.

School Janitor Allegedly Recorded Teachers in School Bathroom

Unfortunately, stories like this are more common than you might think. Earlier this year the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old David Ague for a similar crime as he was allegedly responsible for placing a cell phone recording in an employee bathroom at the elementary school. At the time of his arrest, Ague worked as a janitor at Voorheesville Elementary School.

