What Tiny Sea Creature Calls the Hudson River Home?

We've all made comments about what we think may be swimming around the waters of the Hudson River.

There is a certain sea creature that calls the Hudson River home that is taking many by surprise.

Did You Know Seahorses Live in the Hudson River?

When you think of the Hudson River and the animals that may be living throughout it, normally sea creatures don't come to mind. Because, hello...it's a river!

However, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater has shared a fun fact that garnered over 15,000 reactions and 4,400 shares on Facebook.

According to the environmental conservation organization based in Beacon, NY, Seahorses live in the Hudson River. Specifically, The Lined Seahorse.

Sloop Clearwater shares that these seahorses, aren't very good swimmers, they're also super tiny at just about 5 inches long.

So how do seahorses survive in the Hudson River?

They explain:

As an estuary, the Hudson River has both freshwater from rivers and streams and saltwater from the Atlantic Ocean. The Hudson is saltier closer to the Atlantic Ocean, and the salt concentrations decrease on the way up the river.

Sloop Clearwater adds that the New York City ocean water flows into the river that allows saltwater species like the "lined seahorse to inhabit the brackish water."

Toothy Creature Lurks in The Hudson River

At least seahorses are kind of cute, other creatures lurking the Hudson? Not so much.

One of the creepier looking animals in the Hudson River is known as a Sea Lamprey.

You may be thinking we're being a bit harsh when we call it a creepy creature, but you can judge for yourself:

NYC DEC, via Facebook

The DEC explained back in 2022 that Lamprey's are primitive fishes that spend their 2 phase life cycles in streams and lakes in New York.

They are jawless, with no skin or scales but later emerge as adults with functioning eyes and teeth in in a disc-shaped mouth and later migrate to lakes or oceans.

Iconic Mythical Hudson River Monster: Kipsee

Not to freak you out even more, but there is a piece of Hudson Valley lore that has to do with a mythical creature floating around the Hudson River.

Have you heard of Kipsee?

Essentially, Kipsee is the Hudson River version of The Loch Ness Monster also known as Nessie.

There have been alleged sightings throughout the years, but no concrete evidence. If you've ever seen a Hudson River Monster like Kipsee we would love to hear from you!

