Road Rage Incidents on the Rise in New York

The New York State Police have issued a road rage alert, along with some helpful tips to avoid an incident.

At one time or another, most of us have witnessed or been involved in a form of road rage while driving in the Hudson Valley. If you've been involved, you're well aware that it can be a scary thing to be a part of. There's something unsettling about watching someone lose their cool, especially when it's happening on the side or in the middle of a road.

Road Rage in the Hudson Valley

I'll never forget watching an incident happen in front of me near the Mid-Hudson Bridge a while back when a woman went to merge onto Route 9 from the bridge and pulled in front of a guy in a truck. The guy stopped the truck, partially blocking the woman, got out, and ran over to her car window and started screaming at her.

He lost his MIND! Thankfully, she maneuvered her car around him and his truck and pulled away, and the guy eventually got back in his truck and drove away.

"Brake" the Habit of Road Rage in New York

Unfortunately, incidents like that are on the rise across New York, according to the New York State Police (NYSP). A recent post on social media stated,

"Road rage incidents have notably increased across New York. Losing your temper behind the wheel can lead to serious consequences — including arrest. Stay calm. Stay courteous. Drive safe."

The post also included some helpful information for anyone who finds themselves involved in or a witness to a road rage incident. They said that you should never engage, exuberate, or provoke an offending driver. Instead, drivers should safely get out of their way and safely remove themselves from the situation. "You don't know what the other driver is capable of and may have a weapon with them," said the NYSP.

Witness a Road Rage Incident in New York?

Police said if you happen to witness an incident that it's important that you get a good description of the driver and vehicle, along with the vehicle's license plate number. They also said to never follow the offending driver and to please report the incident to law enforcement as soon as possible.

