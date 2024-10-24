Details Emerge About Culinary Reality Show in Hyde Park, New York

Casting Call Looking For Chefs For Culinary Competition Show

There are tons of casting calls that come out weekly across the Hudson Valley. Many of them are looking for background actors or extras in whatever streaming service show is filming in the area at the time.

It's not every day that a reality show is filming in the Hudson Valley. Back in May of 2024, a casting call was posted looking for chefs for a culinary competition show.

Naturally, it would be filming at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park.

At the time we learned that the show would be for a "premium streaming service" and would also be working with the creators of Top Chef and directors from Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Plus, the executive producer was LA Laker, Lebron James.

Testing The Skills of Chefs From All Over in Hyde Park, NY

The casting call added that they were looking for chefs across the globe to partake in the culinary competition. A casting call that was posted on us.castitreach.com explained the winner of the show would win a cash prize.

In the casting call they write "This series will test the skills every chef must master in order to become a future star in the industry."

Reality Competition Films at Culinary Institute of America

Earlier this week, the Hudson Valley Film Commission shared a press release about their Third Quarter Production Bounce and gave out details about all the filming that has occurred in the region.

According to the post, the culinary competition filmed back in July of 2024. And now we know a tentative name. It's Hollywood, things change, however if you're looking for more details the show is currently called: Calling All Chefs.

Hudson Valley Film Commission writes "Production included more than 175 cast and crew members." There's no release date or any more details about casts and possible judges, but we'll be keeping a close eye on that information.

Additionally, film and television production brought in "$15 million in direct local spending and more than 8,000 room night rental s at local hotels."

