Upgraded Rest Stop Opens on New York State Thruway

The New York State Thruway Authority is celebrating this week as one of the most traveled roads in New York become a little more "convenient" for Hudson Valley drivers.

If you've ever found yourself driving on the New York State Thruway you know that every 50 miles or so there are service areas that drivers can use to fuel up, stretch their legs, use the restroom, and or get something to eat. The New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA) currently has 27 service areas along the 500+ miles of controlled-access toll roads.

In 2021 the NYSTA announced that 11 of the thruways service areas would be closing as they launched a $450 million service area modernization project. The service area redesign and redevelopment project closed down one of the thruway's most visited rest areas in January 2023 and now, after a year and a half of upgrades, it has reopened!

Ramapo Service Area Open Google Maps/Canva loading...

Ramapo Service Area in Sloatsburg, New York

The new service area is located on the southbound side (mile marker 33) of I-87 in Sloatsburg, NY between exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) and exit 15A (Sloatsburg - Suffern - NY Routes 17 North & 59) is officially open to Thruway customers according to NYSTA press release.

The upgraded service area is the fourth new service area to open on the I-87 corridor in the Hudson Valley and now offers customers various food options including Shake Shack, Starbucks (Drive-Thru) Panera (Panda Express is coming soon), an Applegreen convenience store, and also offers Taste NY Food and Drink Products.

Ramapo Service Area New York State Thruway Authority/Facebook loading...

Thruway Rest Area Amenities

The newly opened service area will also offer new amenities including a playground area, outdoor seating, a dog walking area, a climate-controlled pet enclosure, a private nursing area, and a digital tourism kiosk. The new Ramapo Service Area is the 18th new service area to open to thruway customers and marks the completion of two-thirds of the massive $450 million project. Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare had this to say about the project,

“We are excited that the Service Area Project continues to progress, with two new service areas now available to customers this week, just in time for the upcoming busy Summer travel season. In honor of the Thruway's 70th anniversary this year, this project is just one of the many initiatives we are undertaking to enhance and modernize the Thruway system, ensuring a better and more efficient experience for all travelers."

Take a look at what was promised before the construction projects started...

