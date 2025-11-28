Price Chopper and Market 32 collected a massive amount of pennies during their "Double Exchange Day".

Earlier this month, the brilliant minds at Price Chopper and Market 32 announced their plan to solve the penny shortage that many retailers are dealing with by giving customers the chance to exchange their spare pennies for double the value.

Penny Exchange at Grocery Stores in New York

The "Double Exchange Day", which took place on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, at all Price Chopper and Market 32 stores across New York, offered customers the chance to exchange their pennies for double their value. The one-day event made a 1-cent penny worth 2 cents when you exchanged it for a Price Chopper or Market 32 gift card. For example, exchange $10 in pennies and earn a $20 gift card redeemable toward future in-store purchases.

Following the one-day event, which ran from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m., the grocery store chain announced the results of the exchange day, and the numbers are staggering.

Price Chopper & Market 32 Collect Millions of Pennies

Price Chopper and Market 32 collected almost 20 million pennies, worth $197,400, during the one-day event at stores in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania, according to a recent social media post.

"Last weekend, customers across NY, MA, CT, VT, NH, and PA showed up in a big way for Penny Double Exchange Day and really made their spare change count!

Together, we collected almost 20 million pennies! With a total value of about $197,400."

The grocery store chain doubled the penny value and gave customers nearly $395,000-worth of gift cards to help families with their grocery budgets during the holiday season.

Penny Supply Helps Shoppers

The exchange not only helped families but also helped the grocer rebuild its penny supply so that it could continue to offer customers paying with cash exact change.

