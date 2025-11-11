President Trump to Issue All Americans a $2,000 Check?

President Donald Trump has announced he is considering issuing all Americans a $2,000 check from the trillion of dollars made from tariffs.

2025 Tariff Revenue in the U.S.

President Trump recently confirmed in an interview with One America News Network that it's possible every American could receive a piece of the revenue the country has made since implementing tariffs on nearly all goods that are imported into the U.S.

The steep tariffs that began earlier this year have resulted in the U.S. collecting roughly $215 billion in revenues, including a whooping estimated $30 billion in September 2025.

Americans to Receive Piece of Tariff Revenue?

According to WRGB, the president said that a lot of the tariff revenue will be used to pay off the national debt, which stands at about $36 trillion, but a payout to all Americans could also be possible at some point.

Trump said, "Distribution to the people may also be a good use of the money. We're thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000."

He did point out that the national debt has to be the first priority, but did say "distribution" to Americans, "would be great."

“Number one, we're paying down debt, because people have allowed the debt to go crazy,” said Trump.

Are Checks a Possibility?

If the president plans to move forward with a plan to give checks to Americans stemming from the tariff revenue, Congress would have to approve it before it could happen.

Many Americans believe that the tariffs are helping the U.S. by boosting American manufacturing and creating jobs. Others believe tariffs are hurting Americans due to the fact that items cost much more today than they did before they began.

