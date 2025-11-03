A Friday morning plane crash has claimed the life of a 58-year-old man in Upstate New York.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a small plane carrying two passengers crashed Friday morning, October 31st, 2025, in the Town of Milton, NY.

Plane Crash in Milton, NY

According to a press release, the SCSO was called to respond to a reported plane crash on Wyndham Way in the Town of Milton in Saratoga County, NY, on Friday at approximately 10:24 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies reported that the small engine plane flying above fell from the sky, hit a tree, and came crashing down onto a driveway, just missing a nearby house on home on Wyndham Way in Milton, NY.

Pilot Killed in Crash

The SCSO didn't say what caused the plane to crash, but did say that there were two people on board the aircraft when it crashed. The pilot of the plane, later identified as 58-year-old Fredrick Baber of Port Charlotte, Florida, was tragically killed in the crash.

The sole passenger on the plane, identified as 39-year-old Alexander Hoff of Hollis, New Hampshire, was severely injured in the crash and was taken to Albany Medical Center to receive treatment and is currently still hospitalized.

According to News 10, John Clapper, the owner of the house near the crash site, said that neighbors pulled the passenger out of the plane onto his front yard, but unfortunately, the pilot had passed away.

Clapper told NEWS10’s Amber Fisher,

"I heard a loud thump on the ground, but I thought it was a branch from one of my trees that fell to the ground. And so, I came around and then I came to my front door right over there. And there was a fellow running across my yard. He lives over here. And I said, what’s going on? He goes, ‘the plane fell!'"

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. When more information is available, we will update this article.

