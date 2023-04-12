Extraterrestrial Fans Rejoice! The Pine Bush UFO Fair is Back in June
They're hereeeee...Well, they're back. Pine Bush is preparing for an out-of-this-world experience in 2023.
Most Hudson Valley residents know that Pine Bush, New York is a hotbed of unidentified flying object activity. Which makes for a perfect setting for one of the most popular, extraterrestrial events of the year.
The Pine Bush UFO Fair is back for 2023.
The Town of Crawford announced earlier this week that the UFO Fair is back for it's 13th year on June 3rd, 2023.
The UFO Fair is known as the only "Street Fair Event where YOu can be part of the show. " It is strongly encouraged that guests dress up and join all the other "fantastic Cosplay Characters and extra-terrestrials of all shapes and sizes as they take over Main Street in Pine Bush, NY."
According to the Pine Bush UFO Fair website, they're will be a ton of vendors, activity vendors, food and food truck vendors and how could you have UFO Fair without UFO novelty vendors? They'll be on hand too. One event that will for sure turn a lot of heads is the Best in the Galaxy Beauty Pagent. Those 18 and older can participate in the event fit for an Area 51 queen.
There will also be a Fair Day Speaker tent (which will be located at 86 Main Street) with notable members of the UFO and paranormal communities. The free event will give speakers the opportunity to "discuss Pine Bush and its UFO & paranormal history. Learn just why we are such a hotspot for sightings and experiences."
On the day of the event, the Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum & Gift Shop will be open and hosting mini-guided tours.
To learn more about The Pine Bush UFO Fair or to become a vendor visit PineBushUFOFair.com
