Once-In-A-Lifetime Dig Unearths Mastodon Remains in Orange County, New York

You never know what you're going to find in your own backyard!

A History of Mastodon Finds in The Hudson Valley

Back in 2008 bones that belonged to a 12,000-year-old mastodon were dug up in Dutchess County.

Hyde Park resident, Larry Lozier, was looking to deepen his backyard pond when he came across some rather large bones. According to The Baltimore Sun, scientize from all over New York made the trip to Hyde Park to analyze the bones.

At the time scientist determined that the pond in Hyde Park was created around 18,000 years ago "as the last Ice Age was ending."

More recently in 2024 a complete mastodon jaw was found in a residential backyard in Scotchtown, New York. NBC 4 NY reported that the homeowner originally found teeth in the back yard and then saw the jaw sticking out of the lawn.

The jaw and additional bones were then extracted by researchers from the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange.

A few short months later, and it looks as though SUNY Orange students have found even more mastodon bones.

Once-In-A-Lifetime Dig Unearths Mastodon Remains in Orange County, NY

In a press release from SUNY Orange, we recently learned that 12 college students and 2 professors took part in a "once-in-a-lifetime'' right in their own backyard.

After such a successful find back in 2024, SUNY Orange staff thought that there may be more bones lingering around. And wouldn't you know it, they were right!

SUNY Orange, via Facebook SUNY Orange, via Facebook loading...

For 6 weeks, the students and professors "excavated several one-meter-by-one -meter test unites in hopes of finding additional remains" on the property it the Middletown region.

During the dig, students uncovered the following:

Multiple Vertebrae

Additional Jaw Fragments

Ribs

They believe these bones belonged to the same "Ice Age" mastodon.

All of those items have been shipped to the New York State Museum for examination and curation. The smaller pieces and skull fragments are currently stored at the College's Middletown campus.

Orange Count Executive Shares His Excitement Over Mastodon Find

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus shared some behind the scenes photos of the dig on social media.

Executive Neuhaus also shared his excitement about the find writing "Did you know that one of America’s latest archaeological digs is happening right here in Orange County?"

He added: A new set of mastodon bones was found, and I got to see it firsthand! It’s all happening right here in our own backyard, and it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Here is the story…A dozen students from @suny_orange and two dedicated professors are spending their summer carefully excavating this incredible discovery. Watching them unearth pieces of ancient history is something I’ll never forget. Orange County is making history!

Take a look at some of the cool photos he took along the way:

Once-In-A-Lifetime Dig Unearths Mastodon Remains in Orange County, New York Orange County is making history after finding more Mastodon bone fragments during a SUNY Orange Summer course.

8 Photos From Upstate New York's Most Unique Museum New York State is filled with hidden gems. This upstate New York area is the home to local businesses in their downtown area, musuems and more.





Gallery Credit: Allison Kay