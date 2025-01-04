New Yorkers Moving to the Hudson Valley Are in for a Rude Awakening

Anyone from New York City or Long Island who's thinking of moving to the Hudson Valley might want to consider these things before they move.

It's been well documented that the Hudson Valley has become a moving destination for many New Yorkers in the city and on Long Island. According to some reports, most of the new residents in many parts of the Hudson Valley are former NYC and Long Island residents. Most folks who decide to leave the City or the Island for the Hudson Valley have various reasons for the move.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Why are People leaving New York City & Long Island for the Hudson Valley?

Often times people decide to leave because the cost of living is less in the Hudson Valley, with rents and taxes being lower here than in the City or on the Island.

Canva Canva loading...

Traffic jams and congestion like this are another reason people leave NYC and Long Island...

Canva Canva loading...

Lots of times City and Long Islanders leave because they want to leave the fast-paced city life behind for more of a laid-back country lifestyle.

Canva Canva loading...

Yes, we are a bit more "country" but anyone moving from NYC or the Island is in for a rude awakening when it comes to a few things they might not know about the Hudson Valley.

Getty Getty loading...

Favorite Fast Food Not Available in the Hudson Valley

There are a few fast food restaurants that the Hudson Valley lacks compared to New York City and Long Island. We don't have a single White Castle location in the Hudson Valley compared to almost 20 of them in the city and island, so if "belly bombers" are one of your must-haves, you might want to move somewhere else. We also only currently have one Chick-fil-A restaurant compared to 15+ in both areas and the one restaurant is on the New York State Thruway and you have to pay atoll to get food!

SEE ALSO: Target Closing These Locations in New York

Canva Canva loading...

More Trees Means More Work

Yes, the Hudson Valley is much greener than NYC and Long Island, but more trees mean more leaves, and in the fall that will mean more leaf raking than they might be used to. So, if yardwork is not your "thing" you might want to pass on the Hudson Valley.

Canva Canva loading...

The Hudson Valley Doesn't Care About How Many People are in Your Car

New York City and Long Island drivers who drive on some parkways and expressways are used to being able to use a special lane while driving if they have more than 2 or 3 people in the car with them during specific hours. The HOV lane is popular for carpoolers and if that's important to you, the Hudson Valley might not be the place for you because we don't have a single HOV lane!

6 of the Worst Traffic Lights in the Hudson Valley These are the worst intersections in the Hudson Valley when it comes to "wait time" for traffic lights to go from red to green. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps