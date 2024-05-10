New York State Thruway Worker Dies After Being Struck by a Tractor-Trailer

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a New York Thruway Authority worker.

One of the most dangerous jobs a person can have is working every day on the side of, or a highway doing any sort of road work. No matter the road, workers are always in a dangerous situation with cars and trucks always driving by. Danger is the main reason why most work zones have lower speed limits and higher fines for any driver who's caught speeding. The safety precautions are also in place to avoid tragic accidents like what happened Thursday on one of the highways covered by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA).

New York State Thruway Authority Worker Killed

The NYSTA is mourning the loss of one of their colleagues today after he was struck by a tractor-trailer while setting up a work zone on I-90 near Henrietta, New York on Thursday. Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank Hoare shared the tragic news Thursday on Facebook saying,

"Earlier today, one of our dedicated Thruway Authority colleagues lost his life when he was struck by a tractor trailer while setting up a work zone on I-90 near Henrietta."

Hoare did not share any other details regarding the tragic accident but did say that the New York State Police are investigating the crash. When more information becomes available we will update this article.

Another Thruway Authority Employee Injured

One other worker who was working in the same area as the deceased was also hit by the tractor-trailer and sustained serious injuries. Hoare ended the press release by saying,

"Our Maintenance employees embody the heart and soul of this organization. Roadside workers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road. The entire Thruway family is in mourning and our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of everyone involved."

Our thoughts and prayers are also with all of the families affected by this tragic accident and we hope that this will serve as a reminder of how important it is to drive safely through work zones.

