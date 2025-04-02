New York State Has Plans to Release Select Inmates Early

New York State has plans to release a select number of incarcerated individuals early due to staffing shortages at prisons statewide.

Over the last few months, there has been a lot of talk surrounding New York prisons, their inmates, and the staff who are tasked with patrolling each institution. Back in February, there was the unsanctioned strike leading to thousands of correction officers walking off the job and refusing to go back until specific issues were addressed, including working conditions and forced overtime due to staffing shortages.

The strike lasted for 22 days, and when it ended, close to 2000 guards were fired after they refused to return to work by the state-mandated deadline.

Staffing Shortages at New York Prisons Leading to Early Release of Inmates

According to multiple sources, the New York State Department of Corrections (DOCCS) is exploring a new initiative that would grant an early release for inmates who meet a specific criteria. The new initiative is aimed at addressing the staffing shortages in the state prison system, according to a memo obtained by WRGB. The memo, sent on Monday by the New York State Department of Corrections (DOCCS) Commissioner Daniel Martuscello directs state prison superintendents to begin creating spreadsheets identifying all of the qualified inmates at each facility.

Which Inmates are Eligible for Early Release in New York?

According to the memo, inmates must meet certain factors to qualify for early release, including:

They must be within 15 to 110 days of their approved release date,

Not serving a sentence for any high-level felonies, violent felonies, or sex offenses,

Have an approved residence, which must not be a shelter or a Department of Social Services placement.

The directive will allow incarcerated individuals to finish their sentence under parole supervision rather than behind bars.

When Will it Start?

The memo didn't say when the releases would begin, but prison superintendents have been instructed to submit approval lists and spreadsheets no later than Friday at noon, according to WTEN. New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office issued a statement regarding the initiative, saying,

"Governor Hochul's top priority is the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers. The Governor is aware of Commissioner Martuscello's memo and supports his efforts to safely address staffing shortages and personnel concerns."

This is a developing story. When more information is available, we will update this article.

