If I were to ask you what the one thing is that most Hudson Valley residents hate about the warmer summer months, there’s a pretty good chance the answer would involve bugs.

And not just any bugs... mosquitos!

Once the weather starts warming up across New York, it doesn’t take long before those annoying flying bloodsuckers begin ruining BBQs, backyard parties, sporting events, hikes, and pretty much anything else that involves spending time outdoors.

Hudson Valley Bugs Stink

No matter where you live across New York, you’ve probably already noticed that mosquito season is back in full force. Anyone who has tried sitting outside during the evening lately knows exactly how brutal they can be this time of year. One minute you're relaxing outside and the next you're swatting bugs every few seconds while trying not to become dinner...LOL!

Unfortunately, things might actually be worse than many of us realized.

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New York Ranked One of the Worst States for Mosquitos

According to the pest control company Orkin, New York is now officially ranked as the third-worst state in the country for mosquitos. Los Angeles claimed the top spot for the fifth straight year, followed by Chicago and NY. Atlanta and Dallas rounded out the top five.

Why Mosquitos Love New York

Experts say New York’s climate creates the perfect environment for mosquitoes to thrive, especially during warm and wet conditions.

Mosquito breeding season can begin as early as May and last through September. Mosquitos typically lay eggs in standing or low-lying water, and once they begin reproducing, they can go from larvae to adults in just days or weeks.

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That means bird baths, clogged gutters, kiddie pools, pet bowls, flower pots, and anything else that holds water can quickly become a mosquito breeding ground. Things also tend to get worse once overnight temperatures consistently stay above 68 degrees, something that will become more common as summer approaches.

More Than Just an Annoyance

Besides being annoying, mosquitos can also be dangerous. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are considered the deadliest animal in the world because of the diseases they can spread.

In the United States, mosquitos can carry illnesses including West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and Zika virus. Health experts have also warned that diseases like dengue fever are becoming more common in parts of the U.S.

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Tips to Help Prevent Mosquito Bites

If you plan on spending time outside this summer, experts recommend taking a few precautions to avoid becoming mosquito food.

Orkin suggests wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants whenever possible. They also recommend using an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535.

Residents are also encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes and regularly clean gutters and outdoor areas that collect moisture.

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