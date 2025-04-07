New York Prison Guard Union Requests Urgent Meeting With State

Prison guard strike fallout continues across New York as the union for correction officers has requested an urgent meeting with state officials to address problems like low staffing levels and unsafe work conditions.

Last week, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) announced that they have requested an urgent meeting with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to discuss two important issues.

Prison Guard Issues New York Canva loading...

New York Prison Guard Union Wants Meeting

The union that represents prison guards in New York is hoping to sit down with the agency that runs prisons and oversees inmates as soon as possible to address ongoing issues, according to News 10. The union requested the meeting on Friday to address low staffing levels, unsafe work conditions, and to express its concerns over the state's plan to grant an early release to thousands of incarcerated individuals, which some say will worsen public safety.

DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello confirmed the early release program, saying that eligible inmates must meet specific criteria for early release, including that they must be within 15 to 110 days of their approved release date, not serving a sentence for any high-level felonies, violent felonies, or sex offenses, and must have approved housing.

Prison Guards Cant Work in New York Canva/ Town of Lloyd Police Department Via Facebook loading...

Prison Guard Issues in New York

NYSCOPBA said the issues they need addressed include 12‑hour shifts, irregularly scheduled days off, and reduced vacation periods, along with the hot-button issue regarding staffing shortages. The union stated that staffing levels have dropped by over 2,000 officers since January through attrition and the state's failure to recruit new officers. They also pointed out that when Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state would be firing 2,000 officers during the strike, it made the situation even worse.

The union has requested that all fired officers be reinstated.

Walk south along the west facing prison fence Tim Gray loading...

War of Words

According to the union, after several talks between union leaders, DOCCS, and the governor’s office, state officials have still refused a proper meeting. NYSCOPBA President Chris Summers said,

"We are deeply disappointed by the Department’s refusal to engage in a productive conversation about these critical issues. Our members safety and the safety of the communities they serve should be a priority."

Martuscello responded to the union's claim by issuing a lengthy statement saying,

"It’s unclear why NYSCOPBA President Summers believes that the press is the best place to find solutions for his union, as I have spoken to President Summers and various members of the NYSCOPBA Executive Board repeatedly since the illegal job action ended. I have also granted the NYSCOPBA Executive Board access to visit facilities to speak with staff. We will always keep an open dialogue with NYSCOPBA leadership. It’s also important to correct the record: we are not releasing any incarcerated individual early that has committed a violent crime or sex crime."

This is a developing story; we will update this article when more information is available.

6 Vehicles That Are Banned From New York Roads These six vehicles are prohibited from being operated on New York roads. Gallery Credit: Canva/Unsplash