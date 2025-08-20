New York Named One of The Most Fun States

Start spreading the news, New York has just been named one of the most "fun" states in the U.S.

Most New Yorkers already know that we are lucky enough to live in a state that offers something fun at every turn. Yes, it does depend on which part of the Empire State you live in and how you define fun. The majority of us can agree that whatever part of New York you live in, there's fun to be had, but how does New York stack up against other states when it comes to fun?

People Having Fun Canva loading...

We Love to Have Fun

Every year, the folks at Wallet Hub set out to try and identify the states that offer the most fun for their residents and for anyone who might be looking to move to a place that's more "fun". To do that, they compared the 50 states, looking at numerous factors in two key categories, "Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.”

SEE ALSO: New York State Offering a New Grant to Homeowners

They weighed a variety of metrics in both categories, "that won’t break the bank," including attractions, restaurants, golf courses, movie theaters, amusement parks, arcades, casinos, and more, to determine which state offers the most fun. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best.

New York Named Most Fun State Canva loading...

Where Did New York Rank?

According to this year's rankings, New York State came in at number five, after receiving high marks in several categories, including restaurants (#1), performing arts (#1), movie theaters (#3), and golf courses (#4).

Most Fun States in the U.S.

New York was followed by Illinois (#4), Nevada (#3), and Florida (#2). California was named the most fun state in 2025! On the flip side, the states that offer the least amount of fun in 2025 are Arkansas (#46), Delaware (#47), Rhode Island (#48), Mississippi (#49), and West Virginia (#50).

New Yorkers Loved Back To School Shopping At These Stores Five stores that many New Yorkers loved to go back to school shopping when they were younger. Gallery Credit: Getty Images