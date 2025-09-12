Yum! Girl Scouts Announce Ice Cream Inspired Cookie for 2026 Season

Girl Scouts Get Rid of 2 Cookie Flavors

Right before Girl Scout Cookie season began in 2025, we were hit with awful news.

2 Girl Scout cookie flavors would be set to retire. In a statement the Girl Scouts explained "We routinely reevaluate our cookie lineup to make room for new innovations."

The reevauluation conducted in 2024, concluded it was time to say goodbye to Toast-Yay and S'mores.

READ MORE: 2 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Will Retire After the 2025 Season

Sadly they continued that statement adding "Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S'mores may lead to something new and delicious."

Turns out something new and delicious was indeed in the works.

New Girl Scout Cookie Introduced for 2026 Cookie Season

With 2 vacant spots in the cookie line up, the Girl Scouts of America have announced that one of those spots is filled.

According to a press release, the 2026 cookie season will welcome the brand new Exploremores. They are described as "a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie" that will be filled with "delicious flavors or chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème."

The Girl Scouts write "Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout."

Exploremores will join classics like Thin Mint, Tagalongs, and Samoas for the upcoming cookie season. Orders are usually placed between January and April and cookies go out for delivery from your local Girl Scouts around May.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps the girls "embrace challenges, think creatively and believe in their own potential." The Girl Scouts detail the importance of the program further adding:

As entrepreneurs, girls master the ability to set goals, make decisions, manage money, develop people skills and learn business ethics.

Learn more about the Exploremores and the Girl Scout Cookie Program at GirlScouts.org.

What Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Would You Want to See?

Will the 2nd vacant cookie spot be filled before the 2026 cookie season? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Now that we know the Explore-Mores is flavored after Rocky Road ice cream, it seems like any kind of flavor goes.

If you were to make your own Girl Scout cookie, what flavor profile would you pick? Has there been a strawberry shortcake flavor yet? I think that's what I would go with.

Text us and let us know what cookie flavor you would pick, and who knows maybe the Girl Scouts will take your suggestions.

Until then, check out our rankings of the current flavors below:

Ranking The Best Girl Scout Cookies Ranking my favorite Girl Scout Cookies! Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

How much a box of Girl Scout cookies costs throughout the years February is the time of year we see Girl Scouts out hustling hard to sell their scrumptious cookies. We all know that the price of a box has gone up, but do you know how much the price has increased? Thanks to finance.yahoo.com , we now know. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio