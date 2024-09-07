New Ban Makes These Illegal in New York

Starting September 1st, 2024 if you are caught with one of these in New York you can expect to pay a fine of up to $500.

Over the last year or so New York officials have begun a major crackdown targeting drivers who attempt to invade tolls on bridges, tunnels, and toll roads by covering, disguising, or altering their license plates. The crackdown started back in March when New York Governor Kathy Hochul launched a multi-agency task force to crack down on "ghost" plates and "ghost" cars using fake or altered plates.

The crackdown continues as New York has banned the sale of license plate covers in New York.

License Plate Covers Illegal in New York

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV) a new law went into effect on September 1, 2024, that bans the sale of license plate covers and increases penalties for anyone who is convicted of obscuring a license plate to avoid detection or toll collection. The banned covers are usually a glass or plastic covering that goes over the plate and will distort a camera’s image of the plate making the vehicle undetectable and therefore free from having to pay any tolls. DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder explained the change in law by saying,

"These changes to the law are meant to make sure that everyone who makes use of public infrastructure is paying their fair share to use them. Toughening the law will also help authorities crack down on criminals who try to avoid detection when committing crimes by making use of ghost plates or license plate coverings."

Fines Increased in New York for Toll Evaders

Any driver who is caught using a plate cover can expect to pay fines from $50 up to $500 and will have to surrender the cover. Drivers deemed "repeat plate covering offenders" could have their vehicle registration suspended for up to 90 days.

