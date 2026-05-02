New Metro-North Train Honors America’s 250th With Rebranded, Patriotic Locomotive

America's 250th Celebration, What to Expect Across the U.S.

This is a big year for the United States.

It's America's Semiquincentennial, which celebrates the signing of The Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 2026.

According to the America 250 website, they say their goal is to go for 350 for 250, "to engage all 350 million Americans by our nation's 250th anniversary."

To do so there will be unique and exciting events scheduled across the country that will give Americans "opportunities to get engaged and ensure that all Americas can find way to commemorate this historic moment in our nations history."

You can learn more about the nationwide events at America250.org.

Locally, there's a really cool way to celebrate aboard an MTA locomotive.

MTA Celebrates America's 250th with New Locomotive

Earlie this week, Metro-North announced a 9th locomotive in the Heritage Series.

The series highlights the "railroad's 43 years of public service." The locomotive in question is locomotive No. 250 and was rebranded with special colors and designs inspired by the "colorful locomotives of the United States bicentennial and celebrates America’s 250th anniversary."

Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek said in press release

“Through our Heritage Series, we’ve celebrated the history and legacy of Metro-North Railroad. Locomotive 250 gives us the opportunity to go further—honoring not only our own story, but the broader history of the United States.

Vonashek adds "It’s a meaningful way to connect our railroad’s past and present to this important national milestone.”

Locomotive No. 250 has designs that represent the past and present of America. It features an American Flag "formed from the text of the Declaration of Independence" with historic symbols from early American coinage.

There is a design that features the "We Are One" emblem from the Fugio cent from Benjamin Franklin, and another design that depicts a heraldic eagle "inspired by the Bowed Liberty dollar coin."

Take a look at the details and designs below:

Metro North Celebrates America's 250th with New Locomotive to their Heritage Fleet To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Metro North is honoring America with a brand new addition to their Heritage Fleet Gallery Credit: Jess

There is a limited-edition commemorative pin of Locomotive No. 250 available for purchase at the gift shop in Grand Central Station.

Metro-North Heritage Series Locomotives

As mentioned above, the America's 250 locomotive is the 9th in the Heritage Series within Metro-North.

The most recent addition to the fleet was back in November 2025 honoring Veterans. Locomotive No. 216 featured a textured American flag as well as a military patch design.

Take a look below:

MTA Unveils Newly Branded Locomotive Honoring U.S. Veterans Since 2023 MTA has been rebranding locomotives for their Heritage Series paying tribute to the railroads 42 years of service. The latest rebrand honors MTA veterans as well as Veterans across the nation.