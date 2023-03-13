Motorcycle Festival Coming to New York This Summer

One of the biggest and best motorcycle festivals anywhere is coming to New York!

The 40th annual Americade motorcycle festival is ready to take over Lake George, New York one more time and organizers are looking for help with this year's event.

Americade Motorcycle Festival

Most people who spend the warmer months driving around the Hudson Valley on motorcycles are already aware that for one week a year the streets of Lake George welcome riders from all over the world. It's called Americade and organizers have announced that it will return to Lake George for another summer full of events.

The 40th festival is scheduled to return to the center of Lake George on Wednesday, May 31st, and will run through Sunday, June 4th, according to News 10. Every year hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts take over one of New York's most popular summer destinations to enjoy everything motorcycle related. This year there will be vendors by the lake, comedy shows, and LIVE music and there will be plenty of day-long rides up into the Adirondack mountains.

Americade tickets haven't gone on sale just yet but when they do we will update this article with ticket information. Organizers of this year's event want to remind anyone that is planning to enjoy Americade this year to book hotel stays early as they go fast every year.

Work at Americade

With the dates set, organizers are currently looking to fill numerous positions to help with this year's festival and are currently hiring crew members in numerous positions including cashiers, parking lot attendants, wristband checkers, and more. Pay starts at $15 an hour and anyone interested in applying can do so here.

