Tick Season Starting Early in New York, Experts Warn 2026 Could Be Worse Than Normal

When Does Tick Season Start in New York?

Spring is officially here, even though it doesn't quiet feel like it yet, and a lot of us are looking forward to spending more time outside.

With the warm weather though, comes the fear of ticks. According to New York State Department of Health tick season peaks from April through September.

They explain that ticks are "active whenever temperatures are above 40F." Ticks can be found in wooded, brushy, or grassy areas. The NYS Department of Health adds that adult ticks are more active in the spring and fall.

Nymphs, or immature/poppy seed-sized ticks, are more common from May through August.

Tick Season 2026: What to Expect in New York State

Meteorologist Justin Godynick, from the Philly area, shared an interesting graphic to social media that is being shared locally around the Hudson Valley.

It's a map of the parts of the North East with the caption "Bug Barometer."

Godynick writes "so you think the bitter cold, and snow would limit bugs...but my beloved snow, actually protected the bugs underground." He said for the 2026 bug season to:

expect MORE THAN NORMAL, ticks and stinging insects this season.

The meteorologist explains further writing "Mild Winter START, not Mild Winter. That means when the season started it was in the 50's late December and early January."

Godynick adds that while it was brief it made a huge difference, "The snow protected these bugs from the bitter cold, by insulating anything under it."

Tick Data Released from SUNY Upstate Medical University.

SUNY Upstate Medical University is also researching this years tick season.

According to their data Director of the SUNY Center for Vector-born Diseases and Vector Biocontainment Saravanan Thangamani, PhD, said in an article posted on March 24th, 2026, "We're starting to see a lot of tick activity.”

Adding:

Based on what I've observed in the last two weeks, I think that we will see an early tick season. My prediction is that we will keep seeing more ticks encountered by humans.”

Their data found that more than 1 in 3 ticks is carrying disease. Thangamani said that New Yorkers don't need to panic, but they should be prepared.

With more than 1 in 3 ticks carrying disease, he said, people don’t need to panic, but they should be prepared. Thangamani shares the following to keep yourself protect from ticks this season:

Apply tick repellent to your skin and clothing, especially your shoes and socks. Wear long pants and pull your socks over your pant leg.

When you’re out, stay on the trail.

Do a thorough tick check when you get home, focusing on your thighs, groin area and the back of your head. Then shower.

Put the clothing you wore outside in the dryer at high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks that may be hiding.

Check your dogs as well and talk to your veterinarian about vaccines and other prevention methods.

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks Until science catches up with the growing problem of ticks, prevention is your best defense. Experts at Binghamton University suggest five things you can do to protect yourself and your pets. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Are These 12 Bugs That We See In Spring Dangerous? Gallery Credit: Brett Alan