Is New York Prepared for a UFO, Alien Invasion?

Has the Hudson Valley Been Visited by UFO and Aliens?

It seems like every week there is a new, alleged, UFO sighting in the region. You can see the reported sightings on The National UFO Reporting Center Online Database, or

Sometimes they're quickly debunked as searchlights, balloons, shooting stars or other aircrafts. The most recent Hudson Valley sighting was back on September 5th, 2024 just described as a chevron shaped aircraft "seen descending behind mountains in the Hudson Valley."

UFO sightings have been such a common occurrence in the region, that there was a documentary back in 2021 called "Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley."

In the documentary, extraterrestrial professionals investigate the "undisputed UFO capital of the world"...the Hudson Valley. According to the doc, there have been over 3,000 extraterrestrial encounters over the last decade in our region.

With that being said, is New York State ready for an alien invasion?

Is New York Prepared for an Alien Invasion?

Just in case the aliens are ready to invade soon, the website StudyFinds.org published findings by Rant Casino in regard to preparedness across the U.S. when it comes to a possible alien invasion.

They explain that the data collected "considered multiple survival factors." These factors include:

UFO Sighting Frequencies

Natural Hiding Spots (Forests and Caves)

Military and Law Enforcement Presence

Healthcare and Scientific Workforce

Food Manufacturing Capabilities

If you put that into perspective, then New York might fare rather well, if aliens invade.

According to all the data, New York is the #5 state most likely to survive an alien invasion.

Taxes might be outrageous, but hey we might survive the aliens!

Apparently Aliens Have Already Visited New York City

If you're a Netflix subscriber, you have seen the latest docuseries added to their library:

The Manhattan Alien Abduction.

According to Netflix "This mind-boggling docuseries uses interviews and archive footage to tell the story of the most credible alien abduction case in history."

The series follows Linda Napolitano as she retells her story of a 1989 alien abduction in Manhattan that was allegedly seen by several other New Yorkers.

If New York is ever under alien invasion we may have to put Napolitano in charge.

Every ‘Alien’ Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

7 Apocalyptic Art Pieces Near 17K That Looks Like Aliens Made Them