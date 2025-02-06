Is It Illegal To Keep Lost Money in New York State?

New York State Home To Wacky Laws

There are so many laws on the books it's hard to keep up with them all. As New Yorkers we do are best to be upstanding citizens and follow the laws to the best of our abilities, right?

RIGHT?!

Anyway, did you know in New York State it's illegal to have a puppet show in your window? Or that if you're caught flirting it's a $25 fine?!

A lot of these laws are clearly outdated, but are still in play for some reason. Check out the list below for a refresher course:

It's the Law! Did You Know These Ten Bizarre New York State Laws? From selling pet hair, to not wearing matching jackets and pants, there are some weird laws in New York that residents don't know about. Have you broken these laws? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Have You Ever Found Money on The Side of The Road?

You know how the saying goes: "Finders keepers, losers weepers!" Is this saying actual law when it comes to finding money in New York State?

Is the "finder" breaking the law if they keep money they find on the street or floor?

This question has been racing through my recently as I stumbled upon a $20 bill while walking my dog over the weekend.

Canva Canva loading...

Is It Legal To Keep Money You Found on The Floor in New York State?

FindLaw.com explains that it varies in different states, but "if you find more than a certain amount of money, you are required to take it to the police if you can't identify the owner and return it yourself. "

However, they go on to explain:

For example, in New York, it is $20, while in California it is $100. Typically, the laws will honor finder’s keepers.

According to the NYPD:

Individuals who find property and turn it in may make claim for the property if the property has not been returned to the legitimate owner/claimant, or otherwise disposed of, and the property has been held in excess of the time.

You can see the breakdown of amount found and how long you have to wait on the NYPD website.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany