Is It Illegal To Have Your Dog Off Leash in New York State?

While there are leash rules and regulations across the state, there's no law on the books that says it's illegal to have your dog off leash, that's according to Maynard, O’Connor, Smith & Catalinotto, LLP with locations in Saugerties and Albany.

They write "Contrary to what most believe, there is a no state-wide leash law in New York. Instead NY leash laws are determined on a local level."

They add that leash laws vary throughout the state.

Leash Laws in New York State

For instance, in Colonie dogs must be restrained by a collar and leash eight feet or less in length and dogs "must be accompanied by the owner or by an individual older than 16 years of age who is able to control the animal."

In Fishkill they they are "required that all animals be kept on a leash at all times when leaving your private property."

Why Leash Laws Are So Important

We spoke with a Dutchess County woman in January who shared her traumatic encounter with unleashed dogs at a popular Hudson Valley park.

Valerie Carlisle shared on Facebook that she was walking her rescue dog Peludo at James Baird State Park in Pleasant Valley, something they do often, when 3 dogs off leash approached and attacked.

READ MORE: Dog Ferociously Attacked at Popular Hudson Valley Park

In the post Carlisle explained it was a "ferocious" attack adding that she had to throw herself on top of the dog before the owners finally pulled their dogs off of Peludo.

Valarie Carlisle VIA Facebook Valarie Carlisle VIA Facebook loading...

Thankfully, Peludo is doing okay now and has even returned to Baird Park. Carlisle explains that she filed a report to State police, Animal Control and with the park but was told because she doesn't know the owners they're is nothing they can do.

She was also told that new leash signs were added to James Baird State Park.

Hudson Valley Wildlife Gallery The Hudson Valley is full of wildlife. Here are just a few of our furry, slithery, and feather friends that might frequent your backyard. Please reach out and let us know which creature we may have left off the list. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

Hudson Valley Roads That Are Accident Prone You can't spend any time on social media these days without seeing posts about Hudson Valley roads that constantly have accidents. Some streets are so bad with construction, delays, and accidents that they have their own Facebook groups that people follow to keep up with the traffic. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn