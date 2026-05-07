New York hunters and trappers now have a new way to show off a successful season, and it’s coming straight from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

New Hunter Awards in New York

If you or someone you know is a hunter or trapper, the DEC has just announced a new program that will give everyone a chance to brag about their harvest. DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton recently announced the launch of the new Hunter Achievement Awards (HAA) program, designed to recognize those who legally harvest game across the state while also highlighting the role hunting plays in conservation.

According to the DEC, this isn’t just about what a hunter harvests, it's about putting a spotlight on the dedication, skill, and respect hunters and trappers bring to managing New York’s natural resources.

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How it Works

Anyone interested in participating can earn commemorative, species-specific stickers to mark what they harvest each season. In total, there are awards tied to 24 different game species that can be hunted or trapped in New York, including favorites like wild turkey.

If you’re thinking about entering, there are a few important rules to keep in mind. Submissions have to be sent in within 30 days after the close of the season. Only legal harvests qualify, and for certain species—like deer, bear, and turkey, you’ll need to report your harvest before submitting your entry.

Rules Must be Followed

The DEC also makes it clear that not every submission will make the cut. Entries can be tossed for things like misidentifying a species, unsafe firearm handling in photos, signs of illegal hunting methods, or failing to properly report your harvest.

And yes, photos are required. Each submission needs at least one picture of the hunter or trapper with their harvest, and those photos need to be respectful, with any equipment shown pointed in a safe direction. Hunters can also choose whether the DEC may use those images for promotional purposes.

Participants will also get only one sticker per species per season, so make it count!

For full rules and more information, hunters and trappers can head to the DEC’s Hunter Achievement Awards page here.

Wolf Show Us Your Rack Gallery 2025 Hunters from the Hudson Valley and the Greater Danbury area are celebrating the harvest they took this Fall. Kenco, your work and play outfitters in Kingston, has teamed up with the Wolf again to award one lucky hunter a $500 Kenco gift card. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn